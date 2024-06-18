Vulcan Forged PYR 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.66 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $96.89 million and $6.66 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00005312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,061.75 or 1.00224381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012350 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005148 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000737 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00080210 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.63112801 USD and is down -11.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $6,848,110.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

