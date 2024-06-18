Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.63 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $484.21 million and approximately $26.63 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00040021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

