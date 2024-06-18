Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several research firms have commented on PRAX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company.

PRAX stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $625.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.79. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 849,362 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 373,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

