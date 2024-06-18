Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $16.93 Million Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 344,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $3,701,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Affirm by 79.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 395,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 174,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

