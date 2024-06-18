Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $13.48 Million in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Chemed as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,592 shares of company stock worth $13,424,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $538.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.38. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

