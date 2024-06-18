Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Pool by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $343.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $308.45 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.