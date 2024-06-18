AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,200 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 729,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlTi Global

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,913,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,253,314.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,913,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,253,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brooke Connell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 268,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,301 and have sold 29,725 shares valued at $150,063. Insiders own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AlTi Global by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AlTi Global by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlTi Global Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:ALTI opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. AlTi Global has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that AlTi Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.