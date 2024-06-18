Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Down 6.9% in May

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.32% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ALRN opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
