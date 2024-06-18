Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Down 6.9% in May

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aileron Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $85,526.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,779,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $85,526.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,779,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 10,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $53,192.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,569.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,618 shares of company stock worth $248,685. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.32% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALRN opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

