Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Up 6.8% in May

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,320 shares of company stock worth $331,653. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.