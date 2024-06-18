Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $18.97 Million Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 881,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915,252 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $18,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion and a PE ratio of 24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.