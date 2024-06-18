Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 810,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.00. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

