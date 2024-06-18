669 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $390.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $394.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.67, a PEG ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,500 shares of company stock worth $102,952,345. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

