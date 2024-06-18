Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Takes $909,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $18,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,625,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,941,000 after acquiring an additional 358,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $166.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.89 and a 200 day moving average of $170.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

