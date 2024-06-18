MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 7,862 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 96,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

