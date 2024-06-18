B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 9,884 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

