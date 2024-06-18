Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,189,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.14% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.66.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $532.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.87 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

