Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,471,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,349,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after buying an additional 199,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,371,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,931,000 after buying an additional 584,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

