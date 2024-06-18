Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 75,481 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,497,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 912.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68,694 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 91,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.5 %

RACE opened at $416.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.06. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $285.02 and a 1-year high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.