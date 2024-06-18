Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $31.84 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $31,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.94.

NYSE:WCN opened at $172.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.43. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $173.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

