Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $30,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE opened at $379.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.76 and its 200-day moving average is $386.51. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

