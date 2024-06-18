Livelsberger Financial Advisory Makes New $46,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $222.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

