PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,877 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $271.26 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

