720 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by Livelsberger Financial Advisory

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,507,000 after purchasing an additional 436,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 929,926 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

