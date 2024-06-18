Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 4.8 %
PBT stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $512.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $25.60.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
