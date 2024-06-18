Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 4.8 %

PBT stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $512.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $25.60.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14,549.30% and a net margin of 96.14%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

