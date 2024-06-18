Boyd Group Services Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$258.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$253.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$276.70. The firm has a market cap of C$5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$224.00 and a 12-month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.37). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$301.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,420. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

