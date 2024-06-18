Insider Buying: Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 1.0 %

EFN opened at C$23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.54. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$333.85 million. Research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5226286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EFN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EFN

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.