TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.0%.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance
NYSE TRTX opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 138.05 and a quick ratio of 138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
