StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.003.

StorageVault Canada Stock Up 0.9 %

SVI stock opened at C$4.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.07. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$5.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.50 and a beta of 0.88.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of C$71.39 million during the quarter.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

