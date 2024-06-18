Cooksen Wealth LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 433,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,019 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 18,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 895,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $113,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

