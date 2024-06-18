Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires 545 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13,625.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.