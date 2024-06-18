Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires 545 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13,625.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
