PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $22.94 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

