Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07 on February 10th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0749 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00381.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

BBD stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

