Livelsberger Financial Advisory Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.