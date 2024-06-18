PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $22.22 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,375 shares of company stock valued at $13,850,195. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $149.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

