PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,531 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,948,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after buying an additional 506,040 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,549,000 after buying an additional 393,031 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

