Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Conagra Brands by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 117,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Conagra Brands by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 469,421 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

