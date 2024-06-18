Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

