Livelsberger Financial Advisory Buys New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,392,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $506.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $538.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

