Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $139,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $239,244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after buying an additional 255,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.36.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ELV opened at $534.38 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $550.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $529.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

