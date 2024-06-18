Livelsberger Financial Advisory Makes New $78,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Price Performance

XHE stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $255.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

