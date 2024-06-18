Livelsberger Financial Advisory Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

