Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $140,961.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $140,961.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

