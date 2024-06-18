Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VSAT. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Viasat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viasat

Viasat Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Viasat has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. Equities analysts predict that Viasat will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 11,033.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.