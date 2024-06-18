Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at $780,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,840 shares of company stock worth $246,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

