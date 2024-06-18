HC Wainwright Cuts Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target to $3.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 279.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OVID. Oppenheimer downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Down 76.0 %

Shares of OVID opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

