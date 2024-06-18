Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

ADSK opened at $240.51 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.62 and its 200-day moving average is $237.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

