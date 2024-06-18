AON (NYSE:AON) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

Get AON alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $300.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.34. AON has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AON will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.