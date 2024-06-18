iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.