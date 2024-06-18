PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 117.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 101,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

