PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WHR opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.